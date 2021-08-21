Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 537 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Adobe by 33.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 174,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,228,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $647.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $652.00. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $605.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.