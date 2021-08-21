Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,709,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,308,000 after purchasing an additional 518,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

