PiplCoin (PIPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $461.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $507,202.50 and $461.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 107.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00056975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.51 or 0.00818029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00048327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00105170 BTC.

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

