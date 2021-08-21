PlayFuel Hits Market Cap of $2.48 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.48 million and $4.10 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

