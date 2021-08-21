Playgroundz (IOG) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 166.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 130.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $293,031.63 and approximately $1,968.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00135676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00149550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.36 or 0.99991477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.75 or 0.00929110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.38 or 0.06657916 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

