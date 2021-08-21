Playgroundz (IOG) Trading 257.2% Higher Over Last Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $441,804.09 and $1,028.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 257.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

