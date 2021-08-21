Playkey Hits 24-Hour Volume of $120,993.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $154,951.76 and $120,993.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00817079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00048302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00104943 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

