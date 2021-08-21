Plian 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,272.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Plian has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $72,272.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.35 or 0.00822097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00105066 BTC.

About Plian

Plian is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 834,170,226 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.