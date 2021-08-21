POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

POETF stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.28.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.