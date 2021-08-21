PolkaCover Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $318,949.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00149435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,573.40 or 1.00019304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.00920076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.11 or 0.06617952 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

