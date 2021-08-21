Polkastarter (POLS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24.62 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. Polkastarter has a market cap of $131.65 million and $24.62 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003679 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.35 or 0.00822097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00105066 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

