Polychain Monsters (PMON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.43 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $48.37 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $14.15 or 0.00028738 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00832779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048647 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters' total supply is 9,495,250 coins and its circulating supply is 3,418,239 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

