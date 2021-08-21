Polychain Monsters Price Hits $13.74 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $13.74 or 0.00028133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $46.95 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00828220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047976 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,494,457 coins and its circulating supply is 3,417,447 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

