PolypuX (PUX) Hits Market Cap of $62,414.15

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $62,414.15 and $185,753.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00131835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.55 or 0.00152071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.74 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.64 or 0.00913073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.62 or 0.06612065 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

