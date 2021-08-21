PowerPool (CVP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.85 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $49.85 million and $4.22 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.00839925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00048632 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,894,723 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

