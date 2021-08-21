Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Primerica worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Primerica stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $1,872,082. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

