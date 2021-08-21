Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,834,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 439,197 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,510,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,348. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

