Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Prologis worth $169,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $134.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.