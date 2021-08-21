Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 12.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

