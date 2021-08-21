Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.30.
PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.
In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
