Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FPLPF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

