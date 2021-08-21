ProxyNode (PRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,981.21

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $90,981.21 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.18 or 0.00479398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.23 or 0.01216475 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 186,207,051 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.