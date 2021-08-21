Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.77. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

