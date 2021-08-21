PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.48) and the lowest is ($1.92). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 600,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,339,000 after acquiring an additional 409,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.