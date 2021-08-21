PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $25,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

