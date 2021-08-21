PutinCoin (PUT) One Day Volume Hits $283.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 91.3% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $640,905.85 and $283.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,043.27 or 1.00059030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00072024 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

