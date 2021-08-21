Pyrk (PYRK) Trading 51% Higher This Week

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $64,605.27 and $4,668.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 51% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004831 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

