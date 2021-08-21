Pyrk Reaches Market Capitalization of $64,138.60 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Pyrk has a market cap of $64,138.60 and approximately $3,207.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 73.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 702.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004746 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

