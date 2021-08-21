QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Short Interest Update

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.