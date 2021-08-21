Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $478.61 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $13.91 or 0.00028245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $478.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,665,762 coins and its circulating supply is 98,631,959 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.