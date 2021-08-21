Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $19,443.58 and $8.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00134291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00159073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.86 or 1.00198388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.72 or 0.00924591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.91 or 0.06594715 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

