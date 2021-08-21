Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $224,881,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after buying an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $153.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

