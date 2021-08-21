Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rackspace Technology and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 9 0 2.75 DouYu International 0 3 2 0 2.40

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus price target of $24.05, suggesting a potential upside of 80.66%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 347.01%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.03 -$245.80 million $0.83 16.04 DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.73 $74.41 million $0.23 14.30

DouYu International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.26% 12.63% 2.73% DouYu International -3.53% -4.69% -3.63%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats DouYu International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

