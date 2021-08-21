Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 95,568 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

