Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $407.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

