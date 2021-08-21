Rage Fan Market Capitalization Achieves $938,395.73 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $938,395.73 and $208,773.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00150825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.24 or 1.00350954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00924445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.33 or 0.06736485 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,870,815 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.