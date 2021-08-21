Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $2.99

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $60.65 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00006157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00150522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.56 or 1.00091258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00928154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.09 or 0.06733859 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,296,721 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

