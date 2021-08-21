Raiden Network Token Market Cap Achieves $36.89 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $36.89 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

