Raise (RAISE) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Raise has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Raise has a market cap of $71,948.43 and $728.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.56 or 0.00836611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars.

