Raise Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $71,490.46 and $745.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00826616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00105553 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.