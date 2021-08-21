Rally 1-Day Volume Tops $8.28 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $136.13 million and $8.28 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00135154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.95 or 0.99866966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.36 or 0.00928807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.54 or 0.06674333 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,483,704 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.