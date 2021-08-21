Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,985.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $309,535.38 and approximately $1,985.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00819239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104500 BTC.

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

