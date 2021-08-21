Rarible (RARI) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $109.72 million and $7.56 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $23.41 or 0.00047862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rarible Coin Profile

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,686,997 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

