Raydium Price Up 48.5% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.44 or 0.00015178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $437.31 million and approximately $49.20 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00133086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00159620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,967.17 or 0.99876092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.00 or 0.00921914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.06 or 0.06516825 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,766,583 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.