Realio Network Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $462,069.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

