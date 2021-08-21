Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBGLY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.