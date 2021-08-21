RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

