RedFOX Labs Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $93.72 million and $5.14 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00316701 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00150006 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00158266 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

