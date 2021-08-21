RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $101.25

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.25 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 101.25 ($1.32). RedstoneConnect shares last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.32), with a volume of 76,815 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.25.

About RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS)

RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

