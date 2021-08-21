Render Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.80 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Render Token has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $202.02 million and $5.80 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.00839925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00048632 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

