Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

REPYY stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

